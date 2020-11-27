Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $58.43

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.43 and traded as high as $63.05. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $62.46, with a volume of 302 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87.

About Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

