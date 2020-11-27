Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (XTG.TO) (TSE:XTG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Shares of Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (XTG.TO) (TSE:XTG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.20. Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (XTG.TO) shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 96,550 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.96. The company has a market cap of $56.25 million and a P/E ratio of 26.09.

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Ghana, West Africa. Its mining portfolio consists of 225.87 square kilometers, including 33.65 square kilometers of the Kibi project; 51.67 square kilometers of the Banso project; 55.28 square kilometers of the Muoso project; 44.76 square kilometers of the Kwabeng project; and 40.51 square kilometers of the Pameng project.

