Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.35

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and traded as high as $40.64. Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 2,064 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

