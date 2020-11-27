The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (SGI.L) (LON:SGI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.18

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (SGI.L) (LON:SGI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and traded as high as $4.05. The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (SGI.L) shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 56,902 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.90.

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (SGI.L) Company Profile (LON:SGI)

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc engages in the trading and retail of philatelic products. It operates through Philatelic Trading and Retail Operations, Publishing and Philatelic Accessories, and Coins and Medals segments. The company trades in stamps and other philatelic items, coins, medals, and bank notes; develops and operates collectibles Websites; retail and mail order business; and manufactures philatelic accessories.

