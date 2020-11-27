BBGI SICAV S.A. (BBGI.L) (LON:BBGI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $173.60

BBGI SICAV S.A. (BBGI.L) (LON:BBGI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.60 and traded as high as $174.20. BBGI SICAV S.A. (BBGI.L) shares last traded at $173.63, with a volume of 617,881 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 20.67.

BBGI SICAV S.A. (BBGI.L) Company Profile (LON:BBGI)

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

