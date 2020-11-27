Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $344.96

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.96 and traded as high as $375.63. Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) shares last traded at $375.48, with a volume of 10,530 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 344.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 244.94. The firm has a market cap of $78.03 million and a P/E ratio of -208.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (1.77) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) by GBX (1.07) (($0.01)).

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

