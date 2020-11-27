Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (INSP.L) (LON:INSP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (INSP.L) (LON:INSP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.09. Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (INSP.L) shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 8,329,660 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70.

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (INSP.L) Company Profile (LON:INSP)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc develops and commercializes a micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boilers for the commercial and residential markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The mCHP boiler is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (INSP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (INSP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.