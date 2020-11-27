Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) (LON:HUR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) (LON:HUR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $4.66. Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 25,508,906 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $66.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.27.

In other Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) news, insider Sandy Shaw acquired 164,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £4,934.22 ($6,446.59).

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

