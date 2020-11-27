Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $211.49

Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.49 and traded as high as $238.00. Volution Group plc (FAN.L) shares last traded at $238.00, with a volume of 188,749 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group plc (FAN.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group plc (FAN.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Volution Group plc (FAN.L) from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volution Group plc (FAN.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

Get Volution Group plc (FAN.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.58. The company has a market cap of $336.81 million and a P/E ratio of 48.57.

In other news, insider Paul Hollingworth purchased 16,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £33,408 ($43,647.77).

About Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group plc (FAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group plc (FAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.