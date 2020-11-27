Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.61

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and traded as high as $20.51. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 1,352,730 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

