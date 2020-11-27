IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.60

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and traded as high as $24.50. IRadimed shares last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 13,766 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of IRadimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of IRadimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $295.34 million, a P/E ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.23.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. IRadimed had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in IRadimed by 31.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 219.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

