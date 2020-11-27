B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $499.71

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.71 and traded as high as $500.90. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) shares last traded at $469.00, with a volume of 5,709,148 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BME. Barclays lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 473 ($6.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 499.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 449.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.30 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L)’s previous dividend of $5.40. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.02%.

About B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

