Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.87. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 145,885 shares.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

