Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.21. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 233,678 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $117.99 million, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 2.74.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

