OneSavings Bank Plc (OSB.L) (LON:OSB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $336.10

Shares of OneSavings Bank Plc (OSB.L) (LON:OSB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.10 and traded as high as $405.00. OneSavings Bank Plc (OSB.L) shares last traded at $397.45, with a volume of 728,945 shares trading hands.

OSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of OneSavings Bank Plc (OSB.L) in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank Plc (OSB.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 336.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 287.01.

In related news, insider Jason Elphick sold 9,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total value of £39,616 ($51,758.56).

OneSavings Bank plc operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

