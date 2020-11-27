Synairgen plc (SNG.L) (LON:SNG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $131.51

Shares of Synairgen plc (SNG.L) (LON:SNG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.51 and traded as low as $78.67. Synairgen plc (SNG.L) shares last traded at $86.49, with a volume of 3,646,343 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $239.09 million and a PE ratio of -16.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 154.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.51.

Synairgen plc (SNG.L) (LON:SNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (3.11) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

