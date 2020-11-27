BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.35

BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.35 and traded as low as $45.00. BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 4,426 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.35.

About BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD)

BlueRock Diamonds PLC, a diamond mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in the Kimberley region of South Africa. It holds an interest in the Kareevlei project that contains five diamondiferous kimberlite pipes located in the Northern Cape province of South Africa.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.