Comparing JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get JD.com alerts:

This table compares JD.com and Takung Art’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com 3.34% 9.53% 3.30% Takung Art -66.19% -51.57% -10.33%

JD.com has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Takung Art has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for JD.com and Takung Art, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 0 3 14 1 2.89 Takung Art 0 0 0 0 N/A

JD.com currently has a consensus target price of $72.86, suggesting a potential downside of 17.42%. Given JD.com’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe JD.com is more favorable than Takung Art.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Takung Art shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Takung Art shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JD.com and Takung Art’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $82.86 billion 1.55 $1.75 billion $0.68 129.75 Takung Art $3.17 million 3.84 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than Takung Art.

Summary

JD.com beats Takung Art on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce. It also provides gifts, flowers, and plants; nutritional supplements, healthcare services, and other healthcare equipment; books, e-books, music, movie, and other media products; and virtual goods, such as online travel agency, attraction tickets, and prepaid phone and game cards, as well as industrial products and installation and maintenance services. In addition, the company offers an online marketplace for third-party merchants to sell products to customers; and transaction processing and billing and other services. Further, it provides online marketing services for suppliers, third-party merchants, and other business partners; supply chain and logistics services for various industries; and consumer financing services to individual customers, as well as online-to-offline solutions. JD.com, Inc. offers its products through its website jd.com and mobile apps, as well as directly to customers. As of December 31, 2019, JD.com, Inc. operated fulfillment centers in seven cities; and 700 warehouses in 89 cities covering various counties and districts. The company has strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited. JD.com, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. Its platform offers and trades in various artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. The company serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. Takung Art Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.