Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 258.85 ($3.38).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFC. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) stock opened at GBX 158.50 ($2.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73. Petrofac Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 105.70 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 422 ($5.51). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.62. The company has a market capitalization of $386.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.67.

In other news, insider Sara Akbar bought 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £5,017.20 ($6,555.00).

Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

