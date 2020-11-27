The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $236.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

