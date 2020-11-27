Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.31.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

TWTR stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $269,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,176 shares of company stock worth $11,352,920 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 95,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

