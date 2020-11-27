Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $116.03 on Friday. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1,972.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

