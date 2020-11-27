Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. DA Davidson raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $54.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

