Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,639.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,049.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $30.13.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

