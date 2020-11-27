Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

