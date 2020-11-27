Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 881.78 ($11.52).

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) alerts:

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) stock opened at GBX 1,112 ($14.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,220.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,088.42. Fresnillo Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 456.51 ($5.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.46.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.