Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) (LON:SN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) (LON:SN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,754.71 ($22.93).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 1,975 ($25.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,940 ($25.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,675 ($21.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) from GBX 1,633 ($21.34) to GBX 1,553 ($20.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,524.50 ($19.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion and a PE ratio of 34.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,524.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,561.18. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,023 ($26.43). The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

