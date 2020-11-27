Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 527 put options on the company. This is an increase of 632% compared to the average volume of 72 put options.

VNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of VNET opened at $29.96 on Friday. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. Research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 43,145 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 100,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,182,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

