Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Investec

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MBNKF opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

