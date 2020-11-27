Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Investec

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MBNKF opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.05.
About Metro Bank
