Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) PT Raised to $19.00 at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.12% from the stock’s previous close.

MRETF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

MRETF stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.