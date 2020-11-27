Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Nichias (OTCMKTS:NICFF) to “Outperform”

Nichias (OTCMKTS:NICFF) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Nichias stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Nichias has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $22.40.
Nichias Company Profile
