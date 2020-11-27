Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Nichias (OTCMKTS:NICFF) to “Outperform”

Nichias (OTCMKTS:NICFF) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Nichias stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Nichias has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Get Nichias alerts:

Nichias Company Profile

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nichias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichias and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.