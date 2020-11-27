Head to Head Review: Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) versus SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI)

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ardmore Shipping and SEACOR Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping 1 1 2 0 2.25 SEACOR Marine 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $5.47, indicating a potential upside of 55.30%. SEACOR Marine has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 369.48%. Given SEACOR Marine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SEACOR Marine is more favorable than Ardmore Shipping.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Ardmore Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and SEACOR Marine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping $230.04 million 0.51 -$22.86 million ($0.28) -12.57 SEACOR Marine $201.49 million 0.25 -$92.84 million N/A N/A

Ardmore Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine.

Profitability

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and SEACOR Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping 6.45% 4.78% 2.07% SEACOR Marine -32.51% -10.22% -4.72%

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats SEACOR Marine on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties. The company's offshore support vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

