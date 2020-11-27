Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $289.86

Shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $289.86 and traded as high as $314.00. Rotork plc (ROR.L) shares last traded at $306.40, with a volume of 1,772,865 shares traded.

ROR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 264.67 ($3.46).

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 300.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 289.86.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

