National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $175.50

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $175.50 and traded as high as $234.00. National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) shares last traded at $222.33, with a volume of 2,332,182 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 180.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 175.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.52 million and a P/E ratio of -61.76.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

