Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.14

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.14 and traded as high as $34.11. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 477,427 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Raymond James set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 154.28%.

In other Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) news, Director Leslie O’donoghue acquired 2,500 shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.76 per share, with a total value of C$71,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,547.82. Also, Director Randall J. Findlay sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total transaction of C$69,690.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,890 shares of company stock worth $316,621.

About Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

