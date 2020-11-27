Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.13.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$21.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.40 and a 12-month high of C$23.93.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

