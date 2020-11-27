Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE KFY opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.46. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,624. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $57,035. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Korn Ferry by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 332,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

