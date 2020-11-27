Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.12.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

