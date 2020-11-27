Brokers Issue Forecasts for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ANF. Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

ANF stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

