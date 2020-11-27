Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VCF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $14.03. Approximately 4,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Get Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in un-insured, investment grade, tax-exempt Colorado municipal obligations, including airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care/retirement revenue bonds, convention center/auditorium/hotel revenue bonds, dedicated tax and fees revenue bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, school district general obligation bonds, school district revenue bonds, turnpike/toll road revenue bonds, and water and sewer revenue bonds.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.