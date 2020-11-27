FY2023 EPS Estimates for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $5.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

