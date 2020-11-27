Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Nordstrom stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.58. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,912,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after buying an additional 3,414,318 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,256,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,116,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 908,758 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

