Head-To-Head Analysis: Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) vs. The Competition

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: HST) is one of 283 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Host Hotels & Resorts to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts -21.88% -8.35% -4.65% Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors -1.79% -7.64% 1.28%

96.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $5.47 billion $920.00 million 8.28 Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors $832.92 million $158.56 million 13.94

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Host Hotels & Resorts and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 0 1 2 0 2.67 Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors 4228 13840 12805 421 2.30

Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.23%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 5.51%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Host Hotels & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts’ competitors have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts competitors beat Host Hotels & Resorts on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, SwissÃ´tel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands.

