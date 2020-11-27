Head-To-Head Contrast: Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) versus Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA)

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) and Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Teradyne has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Teradyne and Giga-tronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradyne 22.94% 43.96% 23.81% Giga-tronics -5.60% 100.09% 5.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Teradyne shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Teradyne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Teradyne and Giga-tronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradyne 1 2 3 0 2.33 Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teradyne presently has a consensus price target of $99.29, indicating a potential downside of 8.36%. Given Teradyne’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Teradyne is more favorable than Giga-tronics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teradyne and Giga-tronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradyne $2.29 billion 7.84 $467.47 million $2.86 37.88 Giga-tronics $11.77 million 0.85 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Teradyne has higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics.

Summary

Teradyne beats Giga-tronics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment also provides FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. It serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. The Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative, autonomous mobile, and advanced robotic control software for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment also offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, LTE-A, and 5G technologies; IQcell, a multi-device cellular signaling test solution; IQgig test solution; and turnkey test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft. In addition, it designs, manufactures, and markets functional test products for testing RADAR/EW equipment of the defense electronics market. The company serves prime defense contractors, the armed services, and research institutes. Giga-tronics Incorporated was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

