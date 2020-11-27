Financial Comparison: Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Miller Industries and GreenPower Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenPower Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00

GreenPower Motor has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.43%. Given GreenPower Motor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than Miller Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Miller Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Miller Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Miller Industries and GreenPower Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries 4.36% 11.29% 7.54% GreenPower Motor N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Miller Industries and GreenPower Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries $818.17 million 0.48 $39.11 million N/A N/A GreenPower Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Miller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than GreenPower Motor.

Summary

Miller Industries beats GreenPower Motor on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. The company markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. It sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

