TIM (TIMB) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

TIM (NYSE: TIMB) is one of 92 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare TIM to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get TIM alerts:

TIM has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TIM and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $4.22 billion $917.85 million 12.22 TIM Competitors $14.91 billion $724.82 million 24.48

TIM’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TIM. TIM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TIM and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 0 0 0 N/A TIM Competitors 1177 3040 2786 163 2.27

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 35.59%. Given TIM’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TIM has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. TIM pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 57.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67% TIM Competitors -88.78% -0.79% -0.09%

About TIM

TIM S.A. provides local fixed switched telephony and multimedia communication services in national long distance and international long distance modalities. It also offers personal mobile service. TIM S.A. was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. operates as a subsidiary of TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.