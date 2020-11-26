Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.6% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,887,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $3,233,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,739,822 shares of company stock worth $213,851,474.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $68.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

