California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $2,538,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $2,741,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 61.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $28,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,796 shares in the company, valued at $490,807.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,040 shares of company stock worth $10,446,498 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,906.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $99.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.