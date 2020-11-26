Aperio Group LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,416 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $63.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.52.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $2,773,057.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 204,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,134,716.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,558,136. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

