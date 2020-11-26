LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,137 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WORK. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $17,721,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 41.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $96,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,316 shares of company stock worth $12,626,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.17 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

